Wolfe Research Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,939 shares of company stock worth $14,051,645 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

