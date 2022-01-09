Worksport (WKSP) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Worksport (OTCMKTS: WKSP) is one of 69 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Worksport to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Worksport and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 -$1.19 million -5.98 Worksport Competitors $4.93 billion -$31.46 million 22.55

Worksport’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Worksport Competitors -68.00% 6.04% -0.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Worksport and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Worksport Competitors 644 2467 2927 80 2.40

Worksport presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.28%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Worksport rivals beat Worksport on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

