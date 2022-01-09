X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of XYF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. 26,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,300. The firm has a market cap of $166.41 million, a P/E ratio of 154.58 and a beta of 0.83. X Financial has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in X Financial in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in X Financial by 10,541.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in X Financial in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in X Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

