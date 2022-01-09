Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,256 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 1.09% of Xencor worth $20,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Xencor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after buying an additional 164,248 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 3.7% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at $567,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -379.70 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

