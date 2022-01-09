Xponance Inc. Buys 2,678 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Progyny by 24.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Progyny by 132.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Progyny by 322.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 95,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 190.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY opened at $43.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $3,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,421 shares of company stock worth $19,384,872. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.