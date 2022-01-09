Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HRL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

HRL stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

