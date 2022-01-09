Xponance Inc. Has $607,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Mizuho initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF opened at $69.14 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

