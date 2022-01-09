Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,426 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $9,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

A number of analysts have commented on VMW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

