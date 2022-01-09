Xponance Inc. Sells 1,536 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

