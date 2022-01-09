Xponance Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 150.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 298.4% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $223.25 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

