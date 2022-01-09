Xponance Inc. Sells 3,330 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

HST stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

