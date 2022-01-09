Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YFGSF opened at $5.49 on Friday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

