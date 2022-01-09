YIELD App (YLD) One Day Volume Hits $6.95 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $39.79 million and $6.95 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00063855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005476 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 139,976,553 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

