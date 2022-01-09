YVS.Finance (YVS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,590.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $173,054.26 and approximately $14,590.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00084156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.95 or 0.07505411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00072249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,558.78 or 0.99820596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003180 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,262,894 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.