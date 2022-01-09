Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the lowest is $1.87 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $36.61 on Friday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.