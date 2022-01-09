Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Bentley Systems posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

BSY opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

