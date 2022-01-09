Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CELC stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $188.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 920,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 41.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 13.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 36,817 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 34.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 75,741 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

