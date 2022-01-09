Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48. Deere & Company posted earnings of $3.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $22.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.17 to $23.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $25.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.79 to $28.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.67.

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.65. 1,791,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.11 and a 200 day moving average of $354.79. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $278.95 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

