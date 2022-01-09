Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.94. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KRC traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 814,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,089. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.13. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.