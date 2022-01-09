Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.94. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KRC traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 814,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,089. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.13. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

