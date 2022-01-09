Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce $4.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $19.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.20. 577,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,755. Lear has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

