Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Utz Brands reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTZ. Bank of America began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $159,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,413 shares of company stock worth $5,291,696 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

