Zacks: Analysts Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.00. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. 1,752,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

