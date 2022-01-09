Zacks: Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $237.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.70 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $215.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $914.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $922.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $984.74 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $998.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after buying an additional 290,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,614,000 after buying an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 256,744 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.48. 1,026,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,774. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

