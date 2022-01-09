Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $2,065,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $139.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.48. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $148.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

