Zacks: Analysts Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.51. STAG Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

STAG traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,425. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

