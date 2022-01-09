Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $965.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce sales of $965.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $974.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $958.60 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $834.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

