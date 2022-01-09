Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $965.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce sales of $965.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $974.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $958.60 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $834.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Earnings History and Estimates for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

