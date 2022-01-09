Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. BCE reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83. BCE has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

