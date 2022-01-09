Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $829.00 Million

Brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to announce $829.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $828.00 million and the highest is $830.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $809.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $95.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.28. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

