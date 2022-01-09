Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.11. Square posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $234,130,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $141.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.68. Square has a 1 year low of $138.09 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

