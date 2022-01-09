Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Announce $3.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.82. Thor Industries reported earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,294,025 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 76.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $92.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

