Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $2.98 EPS

Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will announce earnings of $2.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $3.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

