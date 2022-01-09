Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the highest is ($0.86). Carnival Co. & reported earnings of ($1.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.6% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 99.8% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

