Zacks: Brokerages Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.95 Million

Analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to announce $12.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.90 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $6.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $50.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NYSE:PHX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,200. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 41,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $93,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 215,179 shares of company stock worth $533,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 611,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 296,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 272,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

