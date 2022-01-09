Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report sales of $9.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.44 billion. SAP posted sales of $8.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.69 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAP. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.26. 632,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

