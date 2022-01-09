Zacks: Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.96. 1,038,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $84.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,504 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,416,000 after acquiring an additional 442,246 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,076,000 after acquiring an additional 342,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

