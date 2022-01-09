Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

