Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to Hold

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

NYSE:FIX opened at $95.87 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 79.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 150.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 31.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

