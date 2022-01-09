Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Hold

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The company is re-allocating its branch networks to enhance presence in high-growth markets. The recovery in the U.S economy is likely to drive loan growth and improvement in asset quality for Fifth Third in the upcoming period. Given its sound liquidity position, the company’s capital deployment activities are likely to be sustainable and it remains well-poised to navigate any economic uncertainties. However, mounting expenses due to investments in branch digitization initiatives are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Also, margin pressure amid near-zero interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $8,488,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,762,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,447 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $271,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

