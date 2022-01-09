Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

FLUX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

