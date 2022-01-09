Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) to Sell

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ULCC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,840 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 448,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 147,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,688,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

