Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Fuel Green PLC involved in the production of green hydrogen. Fusion Fuel Green PLC, formerly known as HL Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of HTOO stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

