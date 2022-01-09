Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

