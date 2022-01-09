Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Get iCAD alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICAD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iCAD has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. iCAD has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and sold 28,750 shares valued at $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in iCAD by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iCAD by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in iCAD by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in iCAD by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in iCAD by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.