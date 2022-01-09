Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JXN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an in-line rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $58,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

