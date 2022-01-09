Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

NEO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.90.

NEO stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

