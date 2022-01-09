Zacks Investment Research Lowers Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $148.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $4,850,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

