Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Lyell Immunopharma has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $28,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

