Zacks Investment Research Lowers Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.74. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

