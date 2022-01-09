Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “
Shares of EDU opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.87. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
