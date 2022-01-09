Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of EDU opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.87. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 536,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.