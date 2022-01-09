Zacks Investment Research Lowers PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $598.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 3,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,295,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $26,776,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $11,233,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at about $11,287,000.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

